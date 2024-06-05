Bison ‘defending its space’ gores 83-year-old woman in Yellowstone National Park

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

An 83-year-old woman was gored by a bison that was “defending its space” in Yellowstone National Park, authorities have said.

The victim, from Greenville, South Carolina, was thrown “about a foot” into the air by the animal during the attack on June 1.

She sustained serious injuries and was transported to Lake Medical Clinic by park emergency responders where she was flown by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

The incident occurred near the Storm Point Trail at Yellowstone Lake, according to the National Parks Service (NPS).

“The bison, defending its space, came within a few feet of the woman and lifted her about a foot off the ground with its horns,” the NPS said in a statement.

“The incident remains under investigation and there is no additional information to share at this time, including the woman’s condition.”

According to the NPS, bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal. They are not typically aggressive animals, but are unpredictable and will defend their space when threatened.

Despite their size, they can run three times faster than humans.

Yellowstone National Park covers an area of nearly 3,500 square miles – 2.2 million acres – and stretches into the states of Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho.

In a statement, the NPS warned visitors to be careful when around wildlife, which can be dangerous, and move away if it approaches.

“Wild animals can be aggressive if people don’t respect their space. When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot or in a developed area, give it space,” the NPS said.

Visitors are advised to stay more than 25 yards from all large animals, including bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes, and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.

“If need be, move or turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity,” the NPS said.