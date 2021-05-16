Elon Musk jokes about Dogecoin on SNL
Elon Musk hints Tesla has dumped Bitcoin holdings
CEO tweets ‘indeed’ in repsonse to post about divesting from cryptocurrency
Tom Batchelor@_tombatchelor
Sunday 16 May 2021 22:41 comments
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has hinted the company may sell – or have already sold – its bitcoin holdings in a Twitter exchange that triggered a sharp fall in the value of the cryptocurrency.
After Twitter user @cryptowhale wrote: “Bitcoiners are going to slap themselves next quarter when they find out Tesla dumped the rest of their #Bitcoin holdings.
“With the amount of hate @elonmusk is getting, I wouldn’t blame him…”
Mr Musk replied with a single word: “Indeed.”
