$3.6bn bitcoin seized from New York couple charged over Bitfinex cryptocurrency hack

The Justice Department has seized 94,000 bitcoin from a New York couple charged with the massive 2016 hack of Bitfinex cryptocurrency exchange.

Worth $71m at the time it was stolen, the recovered bitcoin was valued at more than $3.6bn – or $43,400 per bitcoin - when alleged hackers Ilya Lichtenstein, 34, and wife, Heather Morgan, 31, were arrested on Tuesday.

A total of 119,754 bitcoin - – worth $4.5bn today - were stolen from Bitfinex after a hacker breached its systems and initiated more than 2,000 unauthorized transactions, according to court documents.

Of those, prosecutors allege about 25,000 were transferred out of Mr Lichtenstein’s wallet through a series of laundering transactions.

Some of the stolen funds ended up in financial accounts controlled by the husband and wife couple, prosecutors said.

They are scheduled to appear in Manhattan court on Tuesday afternoon.

More to follow.