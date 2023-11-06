Black Panther stuntman and three children killed in truck crash

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A stuntman on the movie Black Panther and three of his children have been killed in a horror truck crash that unfolded in Atlanta on Halloween night, according to authorities.

Taraja Ramsess, 41, was on his way home with his three children at around 11pm on 31 October when he fatally slammed into a tractor-trailer that had broken down near an exit on an Atlanta-area highway, WSB-TV reported.

Ramsess and his 13-year-old daughter Sundari and newborn daughter Fugibo were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

His 10-year-old son Kisasi was taken to hospital and placed on life support.

He died in the hospital days later, according to the victim’s family.

Two more of Ramsess’ daughters were in the car at the time of the crash but survived, the family said.

“All who knew and met him know how special Taraja was. He had a deep capacity for love and loved his children more than all,” his mother Akili Ramsess said in an Instagram post.

“He loved his martial arts, motorcycles and all things related to filmmaking. He [had] a very droll yet wicked sense of humor & yet could be as cornball corny as can be.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Ramsess’ mother, and has so far raised more than $82,000.

Taraja Ramsess, 41, died alongside his newborn daughter as well as his 13-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son (Facebook)

“Akili Ramsess, a dear friend and colleague to so many, lost her eldest son, the beautiful and talented Taraja, and three of her grandchildren – Taraja’s 13-year-old daughter Sundari and 8-week-old daughter, and 10-year-old son Kisasi – in a horrific traffic accident on Oct. 31,” a message posted on the fundraising page reads.

“We are not sure what her immediate needs are, but we know there will be many. Anyone who knows Akili knows that her greatest joys are her three boys and 10 grandchildren. Her love and devotion to her family knows no limits,” it continued.

Ramsess is best known for appearing in Black Panther.

He also worked as a stuntman in Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, The Suicide Squad, and Creed III.