Blackhawk down in helicopter crash near Utah ski resort

A Blackhawk helicopter crashed and another was damaged after an accident during a National Guard training exercise in Utah.

The downed Blackhawk UH-60 caused the closure of the Snowbird ski resort in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

Images posted online showed the two helicopters a short distance apart on the slopes at Mineral Basin, on the southeast of the resort.

The Utah National Guard confirmed the training accident occurred at about 9.30 am local time at the resort, which is about 28 miles (47 kilometres) from Salt Lake City.

“No crew members were injured in the accident. Both UH-60s were damaged. The incident is under investigation,” they said in a tweet.

This is a developing story.