An amber alert has been issued for a missing one-year-old boy in Georgia who has been named as Blace Barnett.

Blace has not been seen since Wednesday morning, when he was inside an SUV that was stolen from outside an address in Clarkston, Georgia.

The family had been unloading groceries at an address on Montreal Road at around 1am when the SUV was taken with him allegedly inside it.

Clarkston is about 10 miles northeast of Atlanta, in Dn DeKalb County.

The vehicle is a 2002 Ford Explorer and was last seen with a “tag applied for” sign in the back window, according to WSB-TV. That tag number is: P2722946.

Blace was wrapped in a blanket and wearing a black shirt with blue dinosaurs, a diaper, and no pants, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and Clarkston police.

His mother told WSB-TV that the car was not running when she went inside her home for 30 seconds, and returned to find her car was stolen with her boy inside.

“I ran downstairs and I’m like, ‘no not my baby, no,’” the boy’s mother said.

The amber alert was issued shortly after Blace went missing on Wednesday, and police in Clarkston are appealing for any information or witnesses.

It is not known what direction the car went after it was stolen.