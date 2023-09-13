Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A psychology professor who testified that she was sexually assaulted by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his explosive confirmation hearings has written a memoir.

Christine Blasey Ford will share “riveting new details” about the lead-up to her 2018 Senate testimony and the overwhelming backlash that saw her flee her home after receiving death threats, publisher St Martin’s Press said in a statement.

One Way Back, due for release in March, will also chronicle how her “faith in humanity” was restored.

“I never thought of myself as a survivor, a whistleblower, or an activist before the events in 2018,” Ms Ford said in a statement released through the publisher.

“But now, what I and this book can offer is a call to all the other people who might not have chosen those roles for themselves, but who choose to do what’s right.

“Sometimes you don’t speak out because you are a natural disrupter. You do it to cause a ripple that might one day become a wave.”

Christine Blasey Ford testified that she had been sexually assaulted by Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh (AP)

Ms Ford was thrust into the national spotlight after coming forward with allegations that Mr Kavanaugh had assaulted her at a high school party in Maryland in 1982.

The Palo Alto University psychology professor told senators how the future Supreme Court justice cornered her in a bedroom, pinned her down on a bed and attempted to take her clothes off.

The alleged attack was interrupted when a friend of Mr Kavanaugh’s jumped onto the bed, she told senators.

Brett Kavanaugh furiously denied allegations of sexual assault by Ms Ford and two other women (Getty Images)

At the time, Ms Ford said she had been reluctant to come forward but felt it was her “civic duty” to give her account of the incident.

Two other women came forward with sworn statements about alleged sexual assaults during the September 2018 hearings.

Mr Kavanaugh furiously denied any of the assaults took place, and called Democrat opposition to his nomination “revenge on behalf of the Clintons” during an aggressive opening statement.

“The Constitution gives the Senate an important role in the confirmation process. But you have replaced advice and consent with search and destroy,” he told the hearing.

His nomination passed by a 50-48 vote largely along party lines, with Joe Manchin the lone Democrat voting to approve Mr Kavanaugh’s ascension to the United States’ highest court.

Mr Kavanaugh was one of three Supreme Court justices appointed by Donald Trump, securing a 6-3 conservative supermajority on the court.