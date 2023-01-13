Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Black Lives Matter co-founder whose cousin died after being tasered by LAPD officers says he’s panicking and scared for his life.

Washington DC high school teacher Keenan Anderson, 31, suffered a cardiac arrest and later died in hospital after he was held down and repeatedly tasered following a traffic accident on 3 January.

Shocking police body-cam footage released by the LAPD showed Anderson begging for help before he died, saying: “They’re trying to George Floyd me.”

Patrisse Cullors, who co-founded the BLM movement in 2013, told The Guardian that her cousin was killed by the very same people who should have protected him.

“Nobody deserves to die in fear, panicking and scared for their life. My cousin was scared for his life,” Ms Cullors told The Guardian.

Ms Cullors said Anderson had flagged down police after a traffic accident on the corner of Venice and Lincoln boulevards in Venice, Los Angeles, at about 3.30pm on 3 January.

LAPD body cam footage shows an officer arrive to find Anderson lying in the middle of the road, asking for help.

Washington DC teacher Keenan Anderson was Tased for several minutes by LAPD officers before he died (NBC Washington)

According to authorities, Anderson then began acting erratically and ran into the middle of the road.

“Please help me,” he tells officers, and says that someone is trying to kill him.

As more officers arrive at the scene, Anderson tries to run off again, according to a video statement from LAPD spokesperson Kelly Muñiz.

“The officers gave chase and ordered Anderson to stop. Anderson ultimately stopped and was ordered to get on the ground. As the officers attempted to take Anderson into custody, he became increasingly agitated, uncooperative, and resisted the officers,” she said.

Anderson was pinned to the ground, handcuffed, and tasered for about 30 seconds, and then for a further five seconds, the footage shows.

He was taken to a Santa Monica hospital where he was pronounced dead about four hours later.

LAPD police chief Michel Moore told a press conference on Wednesday that Anderson had committed a felony hit-and-run and was trying to flee the scene by getting into another person’s car.

A toxicology report showed Anderson had tested positive for cocaine and cannabis, according to Ms Muñiz.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office has not yet issued a ruling on Anderson’s cause of death.

Anderson is one of three Black or brown men to die during encounters with LAPD officers in January.

Ms Cullors said the incident should never have occurred.

“If there was a policy in which traffic stops were met with unarmed professionals who come to the scene to help with whatever situation has happened, that would have prevented my cousin’s death,” she told The Guardian.

Anderson’s uncle Michael Brignac told The Daily Beast that the incident was completely out of character for his nephew.

“You can look at that kid and see he was fearing for his life. Keenan was so full of joy and full of happiness and love,” Mr Brignac told the news site.

He wants his nephew to be remembered as someone who overcame a difficult upbringing to become a loving father and family man.

Mr Brignac said Anderson was an inspirational educator and mentor at Digital Pioneers Academy, the predominantly Black DC high school where he taught.