Bluey: How to watch the animated global hit

An Australian blue heeler puppy leapt into the lives of international viewers in 2019 when Disney and BBC studios acquired the licensing rights for Bluey, the wildly popular children’s cartoon series from Down Under.

Disney Junior first began airing the series in 2019, and both seasons of the show are available streaming on Disney+. The third season is currently being finished by creators and will be similarly available for US viewers, but no set date has been announced for when parents and kids alike will next join Bluey and her family on their adventures.

The show has won multiple awards, smashed Australian viewing records and ranked at one point last year as the number one children’s show for its targeted age range. There are currently 104 episodes available on demand, but they’re short – running less than 10 minutes each – so easily digestible for viewing audiences regardless of age.

While some episodes from the third season have already aired in Australia, its completion is expected this year – but no details have been released about when it will be viewable abroad.

In the meantime, BBC Studios seems to be banking on the continued popularity of either Bluey of spin-offs. It announced in December that it had “signed UK licensing deals for Bluey with Character Options for Weebles, as well as Danilo (calendars, cards and gift stationary) and Amscan (party wares).

“The deal with Character Options should see Bluey versions of classic toy Weebles on UK shelves in July 2022,” a BBC press release stated.

Mandy Thwaites, Director, Magazines & Consumer Products, UK Division at BBC Studios, said in the release: “Bluey has been a huge success for us in 2021, rounded off with a great performance at Christmas in the UK. We’re delighted to bring new partners on board to continue this growth and can’t wait to work with Character Options, Danilo and Amscan on exciting new products for Bluey fans.”