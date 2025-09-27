BMW recalling almost 200,000 cars in the US over potential fire risk
‘The engine starter relay may corrode, causing the relay to overheat and short circuit,’ federal regulators warned
BMW is recalling almost 200,000 cars in North America, including the U.S., over a potential fire risk.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued a notice this week of a recall on certain BMW models, warning, “The engine starter relay may corrode, causing the relay to overheat and short circuit.”
This defect “may increase the risk of a fire,” federal regulators warned.
The recall affects certain BMW models from 2019 to 2022. Here is a full list of recalled cars:
- BMW 330i; model years 2019 to 2021
- BMW Z4; model years 2019 to 2022
- BMW 530i, X3 and X4; model years 2020 to 2022
- BMW 430i and 430i Convertible; model years 2021 to 2022
- BMW 230i; model year 2022
Some Toyota Supras from 2020 to 2022 are also included in the recall.
Federal regulators warned owners of recalled cars to “park their vehicles outside and away from structures” until they can fix the issue. Dealers will replace the engine starter at no cost to the owner, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.
Letters notifying owners of the recalled car’s safety risk will be sent out on November 14.
“Owners will receive a second notice as remedy parts become available,” federal regulators said.
In August 2024, BMW recalled more than 720,000 cars in North America due to a faulty electric water pump that could short circuit and, in rare cases, potentially cause a fire, CBS News reported, citing the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Around this time last year, BMW said it was lowering sales and earnings targets for the 2024 fiscal year, partially because of a costly braking system recall in February of that year, Associated Press reported.
More than 1.5 million vehicles were impacted globally, including 270,000 in the U.S., per the AP. BMW’s net profit in 2024 fell by about 37 percent, CNBC reported.
