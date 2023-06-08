BMX champion Pat Casey, 29, dies during stunt at California park

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

BMX star Pat Casey has died following an accident at a motocross park in California.

Casey, 29, died Tuesday afternoon while attempting a stunt at the "Slayground" Motocross Park in Ramona, California.

A press release from the San Diego Sheriff's Department said the BMXer had "crashed his motorcycle while performing a jump on the park ramps." First responders attempted "life-saving measures" at the park but he was ultimately pronounced dead on the scene.

The X Games confirmed the bikers' death on social media.

"We are deeply saddened by Pat Casey’s passing and our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, children, parents and siblings," the post on Instagram read. "A true legend in the action sports community, Pat will always be a member of the X Games family and an inspiration to everyone’s life he touched."

Casey’s wife, Chase, and his children, Reid and Taytum, were reportedly at the park when he died and were with Casey in his final moments, according to OurBMX.

The motocross star was remembered by his team mates and fans on social media after his death.

“We are saddened to hear about the passing of BMX legend Pat Casey,” USA Cycling wrote in a statement on Twitter. “Pat was a member of our inaugural BMX Freestyle National Team in 2018 and made his mark immeasurably on the BMX community. Our condolences go to his family and friends.”

Pro BMX rider Pat Casey rides a bike during a video shoot (Screengrab/CBS 8 San Diego)

Kyle Baldock, a six-time X Games gold medalist, remembered Casey on Instagram.

“I can’t believe I’m writing this, today we lost an Icon! Pat thank you for blessing all of us with your kind and loving personality. You are the toughest person I have ever met, we have been friends since ASA days which is like 10 years ago and you always have inspired me to go harder. We all will miss you so much it doesn’t seem real,” Baldock wrote. “I love you bro and my thoughts are with your whole family and friends. Rest Easy Pat.”

Casey lived in Riverside, California, where he operated a BMX training park called Dreamyard.