Boat capsizes off Key West, leaving two dead and ten missing

Two people are dead and ten are missing after a boat capsized near Key West, Florida on Thursday.

The United States Coast Guard says it is still searching for the missing people.

“USCG assets rescued 8 people and recovered 2 bodies from the water at approximately 1pm, Thursday, 18 miles southwest of Key West,” the Coast Guard said on its official Twitter account . “USCG assets are currently searching for another 10 possible people in the water.”

Petty Officer Jose Hernandez, a spokesman for the Coast Guard, told the Miami Herald two USCG cutters and other units from Coast Guard Sector Key West were involved in the search.

The Coast Guard did not say what type of boat it was, or what caused it to overturn.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow