Boat sets on fire after passengers allegedly harassed another vessel over Pride flags

A TikToker has gone viral after sharing that a group of boaters who allegedly harassed his family for flying an LGBT+ Pride flag had their boat explode.

On Monday, a Twitter user called Cosmic Robbie claimed that a group of “people harassed [his] family” because they “were flying gay pride flags in Moses Lake Washington”.

Alongside images of a woman apparently making an obscene gesture at the user’s boat, the user alleged that the boat was “racing around us and shouting gay slurs”.

In a plot twist, Cosmic Robbie said that following the incident “their boat literally blew up!” using the hashtag KarmaIsReal alongside images of the vessel on fire.

“We safely got them out of the water immediately. We were nicer than they were,” the user assured their followers alongside footage of the alleged incident on TikTok that went viral.

The clip showed a small blue Supreme branded boat on fire on the water and its apparent passengers swimming in the lake. The boat becomes further engulfed in flames.

An emergency services boat then arrives to extinguish the fire and the vessel is later seen badly burnt from within.

Moses Lake Police Department referred inquiries regarding the incident to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said they would be releasing information regarding the incident shortly. The people in the boat allegedly involved have not been identified.

The video of the alleged incident has received over 1.3 million views on TikTok and 12,100 likes on Twitter.

“I also want to show the fear this event has put into my family,” Cosmic Robbie, who identifies as transgender and queer, later said on Twitter.

The user added: “To where we literally start filming everyone who even pulls up close to us now; I'm surprised the camera isn't shaking because my hands definitely were.”

The report comes as LGBT+ month begins across the US to honour the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan which is described as “a tipping point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States.”