3 killed after US military strikes boat engaging in ‘narco-trafficking operation’

The United States military has confirmed another deadly strike on a vessel suspected of drug trafficking in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, resulting in three fatalities. This latest incident contributes to a rising death toll from such operations.

US Southern Command stated on social media that the boat "was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations." A video accompanying the post depicted a boat ablaze in the water.

This strike brings the total number of deaths from the Trump administration's attacks on alleged drug boats to at least 148 people across at least 43 incidents since early September, spanning the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean.

Donald Trump has previously declared the US to be in "armed conflict" with cartels in Latin America, justifying these attacks as a "necessary escalation to stem the flow of drugs."

However, his administration has provided scant evidence to substantiate claims of eliminating "narcoterrorists."

Critics have raised significant questions regarding both the legality and effectiveness of these strikes.

Concerns are amplified by the fact that fentanyl, a primary cause of fatal overdoses, is typically trafficked into the US over land from Mexico, where it is produced using chemicals imported from China and India.

The military's actions have also drawn intense scrutiny following revelations that survivors of an initial boat attack were subsequently killed in a follow-up strike.

While the Trump administration and many Republican lawmakers defended these actions as legal and necessary, Democratic lawmakers and legal experts condemned them as murder or potentially a war crime.

Last week, the White House shared that 11 people were killed in three separate strikes within 24 hours.

While the military did not present direct evidence that the boats were transporting drugs, it did release videos depicting their destruction.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declared earlier this month that “some top cartel drug-traffickers” in the region “have decided to cease all narcotics operations INDEFINITELY due to recent (highly effective) kinetic strikes in the Caribbean.” However, Hegseth did not provide any details or information to back up this claim, made in a post on his personal account on social media.