Reporter punched in the face by man who threw beer on him in TikTok challenge

A local Fox reporter was punched in the face by a man reportedly taking part in a TikTok Challenge.

Philadelphia’s Fox 29 anchor Bob Kelly was emceeing a party at a bar in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, when the attack unfolded, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

An unidentified young man reportedly filmed himself tossing his beer at Mr Kelly’s shoulder and head before the longtime news anchor attempted to hurl the drink away from him. The man then sucker punched Mr Kelly, according to the Inquirer.

Mr Kelly, who has been a traffic anchor at Fox 29 since 2014, appeared on the air on Tuesday morning to thank viewers for their concern. He had a swollen red eye, with his colleagues joking that he needed an eye patch, but looked in good spirits.

Thank you so much for all the messages ... I’m OK, I’m here, it was a frightening, disturbing event,” Mr Kelly said. “[The incident] is under investigation and I’m just going to leave it at that, but I hope this can bring some light to this craziness that is out there and put a stop to it.”

Following the attack, Mr Kelly was transported to Cape Regional Medical Center. He did not suffer serious injuries.

Before joining Fox 29, Mr Kelly spent 13 years working for CBS3

Sea Isle City law enforcement has not issued a statement in regard to the incident. The Independent has reached out to the department for comment.

Mr Kelly said the violence against him had been incited by a TikTok challenge that seemed to also be behind an incident over the weekend in which a concertgoer threw their drink at Cardi B.

In recent weeks, people following the trend have thrown a variety of things as performers. Singer Bebe Rexha suffered injuries on her face that required stitches after a man hurled a phone at her during a concert in New York City last month.

Just a week after, a fan threw their mother’s ashes at Pink during a performance in London.

The altercation involving Cardi B made headlines over the weekend after the Grammy award-winner hurled her microphone back at the person who tossed the drink while appearing to yell at them.