Three people killed and one injured in Florida plane crash
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating
Three people are dead after a small plane crashed in Boca Raton, Florida Friday afternoon.
The aircraft, a Cessna 310, crashed around 10.20am after departing from Boca Raton Airport around 10.13am. The plane was heading to Tallahassee International Airport. Data from Flightradar24 showed the plane trying to return to the Boca airport shortly after takeoff. The Cessna 310R is a twin prop aircraft capable of seating up to six people.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident and will provide updates. Around 12.30pm, police confirmed the three people on board the aircraft did not survive. A fourth person on the ground was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries.
Social media footage showed smoke plumes rising from the impact site. Police closed roads in the area due to the crash, including the I-95 overpass at Glades Road eastbound and westbound. Officials are asking commuters to avoid the area.
This is a developing story...
