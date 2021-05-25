Dramatic bodycam footage captures scene of man who murdered three and set his house ablaze

Body cam footage from a Maryland police officer has captured a terrifying shootout that ended with the death of a man suspected of setting fire to his own house and killing three neighbours.

Everton Brown, 56, was shot dead by officers on 8 May, after he reportedly set fire to his own home in Woodlawn, outside Baltimore, and allegedly shot dead neighbours Sagar Ghimire, 24, and Sara Alacote, 36, and Ismael Quintanilla, 41, as reported by The Daily Mail.

Officers were called to the address and arrived to the home engulfed in flames and receiving gunfire from Brown.

In the video they are seen returning gunfire until Brown is shot. He later died in hospital.

Following the incident, police said they were still investigating the cause of the violence.

A GoFundMe has been launched in memory of married couple Sara and Ismael by his brother, Anthony, who said they had left a 17-year-old son behind.

In 911 calls released to the public, a Woodlawn neighbour reported the shooting and tells the operator that she can “hear somebody screaming. A woman screaming”.

She can be heard saying: “Somebody banging in somebody’s front door and then I just heard three gunshots. I see a man standing in the door posed with a weapon in his hand and I don’t know what he did to get in there because it jarred me out of bed and I’m about three or four doors down.”

Another unidentifed female caller told the police “a house blew up, and the house next to it is on fire”.

The 911 operator replies: “Wait a minute, a house exploded?”

“Yes,” the neighbor responds, “all we heard was a ‘pop, pop, pop’ and then a house blew up.”

CBS Baltimore reported that Brown appeared in several YouTube videos claiming that the FBI was putting him under surveillance.

One 911 caller said that he “has signs all over his house that the “FBI is after me”, and we’ve known for years that he has a mental health problem.”

“He’s never been trouble in the neighborhood,” she is heard saying, “but I did just hear three gunshots and somebody screaming.”

A spokesman for Baltimore Police told CBS: “As with similar cases, Officer Irwin, Officer Norton, Officer Davis and Officer Becketts remain on routine administrative leave as this case remains under investigation.”