Judge dismisses criminal conspiracy charge against Boeing over 737 Max plane crashes

The ruling came after a hearing in September, where relatives of victims urged the judge to reject the deal

Via AP news wire
Thursday 06 November 2025 18:02 GMT
Families demand justice in Boeing 737 Max crash case

A federal judge in Texas has dismissed a criminal conspiracy charge against Boeing, linked to two 737 Max jetliner crashes that killed 346 people.

In a written decision issued on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor approved the federal government’s request to dismiss its case. This forms part of a deal requiring the aircraft maker to pay or invest an additional $1.1 billion in fines, compensation for the crash victims’ families, and internal safety and quality measures.

The ruling followed an emotional hearing in early September, where relatives of some victims urged Judge O’Connor to reject the deal and instead appoint a special prosecutor.

All passengers and crew members died when the planes went down off the coast of Indonesia and in Ethiopia in 2018 and 2019, less than five months apart. Prosecutors had alleged Boeing deceived government regulators about a flight-control system later implicated in the fatal flights.

