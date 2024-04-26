Delta Airlines Boeing plane loses emergency slide in mid-air

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A Delta Airlines flight was forced to return to New York’s John F Kennedy Airport on Friday after an emergency slide billowed out from above a wing.

The Boeing plane, bound for Los Angeles, was forced to land back in NYC at around 8.35am.

Delta Airlines flight 520 declared an emergency and returned back to JFK after cabin crew noticed a "flight deck indication related to the right wing emergency exit slide, as well as a non-routine sound from near the right wing," Delta told The Independent.

Cabin crew “reported a vibration”, the Federal Aviation Administration said as it confirmed it was investigating the incident.

In a statement released to The Independent, Delta confirmed that the Boeing 767-300ER had been removed from service.

“As nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people, Delta flight crews enacted their extensive training and followed procedures to return to JFK,” the spokesperson said. “We appreciate their professionalism and our customers’ patience for the delay in their travels.”

The airline said there were 176 passengers on board the plane, as well as two pilots and five cabin crew.

The incident is the latest in a string of issues involving Boeing’s aircraft.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.