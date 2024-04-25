Dramatic video shows Boeing plane bounce off LAX runway

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Boeing 747 Lufthansa Airlines aircraft appeared to endure a bumpy landing as it bounced along the runway at LAX.

Video footage of the aircraft coming in to land, posted by Airlines Videos Live on YouTube, shows the Lufthansa Boeing 747-8 plane skidding along the runway before starting to bounce off the ground as it attempted to land in Los Angeles.

As the plane bounced upward from the botched landing, the aircraft takes off again, before flying for a few minutes and then landing successfully.

"Whoa, whoa, whoa," the commentator of the livestream gasped as he captured the moment on camera.

"We’re getting that go around. Holy moly. Wow. Going around. That is the roughest landing I think we’ve ever caught on our broadcast."

Flight LH 456 from Frankfurt, Germany to Los Angeles had a “rough landing” when it arrived at LAX on Tuesday, Lufthansa Airlines told USA TODAY in a statement.

No injuries were reported, the airline said.

There were 326 passengers and 19 crew members on board at the time the flight bounced along the runway.

Lufthansa reported no injuries from the ‘rough landing’ ( AFP via Getty )

Lufthansa said the plane later flew back to Frankfurt following an “assessment by the cockpit crew, a consultation with the technical department on-site and in Frankfurt and an initial visual inspection”.

The Boeing plane underwent further inspection in Frankfurt, they added.

Boeing has been placed under intense security throughout this year since a door panel blew out mid-air over Oregon on an Alaska Airlines flight using a 737 Max jet in early January.

The door plug fell off shortly after takeoff, leaving a gaping hole in the side of the plane while in the air.

In the aftermath, regulators temporarily grounded nearly 200 Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft. This led to the cancellation of thousands of flights and Boeing aircraft have been under a watchful eye ever since.

Amid the ongoing safety concerns, Boeing’s CEO David Calhoun and two top executives from the company announced last month that they are planning to step down from their positions.

Mr Calhoun said that the Alaska Airlines incident was a “watershed moment” for Boeing, and that he had decided to leave the company at the end of the year.

The Independent has contacted Lufthansa Airlines for further comment.