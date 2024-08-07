Boeing and NASA are fighting about how to bring astronauts stuck in space home

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

NASA and Boeing reportedly still haven’t agreed on how to get two astronauts stuck at the International Space Station since early June back to Earth, as doubts continue to mount over the readiness of the latter’s Starliner crew capsule.

Multiple plans are still in discussion, including one to transport Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams via the original Starliner craft they used to get to the ISS.

Some at NASA, however, want the astronauts to fly back in a ship from SpaceX, Boeing’s rival, according to The Wall Street Journal, citing sources close to the discussion.

The disagreements prompted officials to postpone an in-depth readiness review of the Starliner and to delay a SpaceX launch that was planned for Tuesday, according to the sources.

The Independent has contacted NASA, Boeing, and SpaceX for comment.

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore were originally set to return to Earth from the International Space Station in June. ( NASA )

Publically, Boeing has insisted it still stands behind the Starliner, which suffered mechanical issues on its way to docking at the ISS on June 6 for what was supposed to be an eight-day mission.

“Boeing remains confident in the Starliner spacecraft and its ability to return safely with crew,” the company said in a statement on Friday. “We continue to support NASA’s requests for additional testing, data, analysis and reviews to affirm the spacecraft’s safe undocking and landing capabilities.”.

Bringing the astronauts back in a SpaceX capsule would be a major blow to Boeing.

The June flight was its first crewed mission to the ISS on the Starliner, a flagship development from the aerospace giant meant to compete with SpaceX for contracts with NASA.

The Boeing Starliner suffered mechanical issues on its way to the ISS ( AP )

Last week, Boeing reported a $125m loss on the Starliner program, adding to $1.1bn in previous losses it has taken on the effort, according to SEC filings.

The ability of the Starliner to complete its ISS mission could weigh on the fate of the half-dozen contracts it has with NASA for future flights, according to the Journal.

The issues with the Starliner add to a season of difficulty for Boeing, which has been under heavy scrutiny amid a series of mechanical issues and whistleblower claims surrounding its commercial aircraft.

These questions will all surely be on the agenda of Robert “Kelly” Ortberg, who assumes the role of chief executive at Boeing on Thursday.