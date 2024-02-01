Three killed and nine injured in horror hangar collapse at Boise Airport

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Three people have been killed and nine injured after a hangar under construction at Boise Airport collapsed.

Authorities responded to a “catastrophic collapse” at around 5pm on Wednesday at a privately owned steel-framed hanger, Boise Fire Department Operations Chief Aaron Hummel said in a news briefing, according to AP.

As of Wednesday evening, everyone who had been at the site had been accounted for, Mr Hummel added.

Three people died at the scene, and five of those who were injured are in critical condition, the city said in a statement on Wednesday.

Fire crews worked to stabilise the scene and were able to rescue multiple victims, the statement added.

“I don’t know what caused it, but I can tell you it was a pretty global collapse,” Mr Hummel said. “It was fairly catastrophic.”

While the structure was on the Boise Airport’s property, it is not an airport project and construction was being carried out by a private party, which was in the early stages and only had the framework up, Boise Airport Direct Rebecca Hupp said, according to NBC.

A crane also fell during the incident, Mr Hummell added.

Emergency and trauma teams were also at the scene with first responders to treat the victims, Leticia Ramirez, a spokesperson for Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, said, according to the outlet.

The response efforts included eight fire engines, three ladder trucks, two safety officers, two battalion chiefs, one division chief, a heavy rescue unit, and a dozen ambulances, the city statement said.

They added that the names of the victims who died will be released by the Ada County Coroner’s Office following the notifications of their families.

Operations at Boise Airport have not been impacted and the site is secure, with no threat to the public.

Authorites are investigating what happened that caused the collapse of the hangar.