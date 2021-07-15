The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro has reportedly been hospitalised after suffering from abdominal pains.

He was admitted to the army hospital in the capital city of Brasilia for testing in the early hours of Wednesday, according to Globo.

Mr Bolsonaro is expected to remain under observation for 24-48 hours, the local media outlet quoted the Planalto presidential palace as saying.

The 66-year-old had reportedly complained about persistent hiccups in the days before he was admitted to hospital.

Mr Bolsonaro’s health has been in the spotlight during his presidency, particularly since he was stabbed and seriously injured on the campaign trail in 2018.

His attacker was acquitted in 2019 on the grounds that he was mentally ill.

Adelio Bispo de Oliveira pierced Mr Bolsonaro’s intestine, putting his life in danger, when he stabbed the leader with a knife in the streets of Juiz de Fora, north of Rio de Janeiro.

The far-right politician was placed in intensive care and lost 40 per cent of his blood but went on to win the presidential election.