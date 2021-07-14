Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro has reportedly been hospitalised after suffering from abdominal pains.

He was admitted to the army hospital in the capital city of Brasilia for testing in the early hours of Wednesday, according to Globo.

Mr Bolsonaro is expected to remain under observation for 24 to 48 hours, the local media outlet quoted the Planalto presidential palace as saying.

The 66-year-old had reportedly complained about persistent hiccups in the days before he was admitted to hospital.

Mr Bolsonaro’s health has been in the spotlight during his presidency after he was stabbed and seriously injured on the campaign trail in 2018.

More follows