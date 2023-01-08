Bolsonaro supporters invade presidential palace in Brazil

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Supporters of Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro broke through a blockade set up by security forces and invaded ministries and the Congress building in Brazil on Sunday.

Video footage obtained by Reuters from Bolsonaro-related groups and video from local broadcasters show protesters storming the presidential palace in the capital Brasília.

Protesters also invaded the parking lot of the Planalto Palace, according to CNN Brasil. Brazil's president Luiz Inacio Lula Silva is currently on an official trip in Sao Paulo state.

The group crossed a police barrier and climbed the ramp that gives access to the roof of the Chamber of Deputies and Senate buildings.

Protesters wearing yellow and green T-shirts and Brazilian flags attacked some police vehicles securing the building, the Spanish EFE news agency reported. They also destroyed protection barriers.

Footage shared on social media showed hundreds of people pouring into the building. The protesters were met with police tear gas.

A Brazil-based reporter shared a video on Twitter purportedly showing the protesters storm the building.

Supporters of the far-right Bolsonaro have been protesting for months, refusing to accept the October loss at the polls to the longtime leftist leader.

Demonstrators have resorted to force and large-scale actions at times, lighting vehicles on fire, clashing with police, and blocking roadways.

Others have assembled outside of military buildings, calling on the armed forces to intervene and for Lula to resign. Bolsonaro supporters camped out in groups near Brasília ahead of the riot, the BBC reports.

More follows...