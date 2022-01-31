At least six historically black colleges and universities received bomb threats on Monday morning, disrupting classes as lockdowns were ordered and police launched investigations.

Southern University and A&M, Howard University, Bethune-Cookman University, Albany State University, Bowie State University, and Delaware State University were all targeted according to social media posts or campus spokespeople.

Five of the schools were put under lockdown or shelter-in-place orders. This is the second time in a month such threats have been made.

CNN quotes a spokesperson for the Washington Metropolitan Police Department as saying that at Howard University the “scene has been cleared with no hazardous materials found”.

DC and campus police responded after the bomb threat was made by phone at around 4.30am specifying the area near the Mordecai Wyatt Johnson Administration Building.

In Maryland, Bowie State University released a statement: “Bowie State University this morning received information from Prince George’s County Police of a bomb threat indicating that explosives had been placed in academic building on the campus.”

“All threats of this nature are taken seriously and fully investigated. The campus has been closed for the day with classes and university offices operating virtually,” it continued.

WTOP reports police activity at Bowie State was concentrated around Charlotte Robinson Hall. The Maryland State Fire Marshal said its bomb technicians and explosives detection units were assisting campus security with building sweeps.

This is the second time in a month HBCUs have been threatened. On 5 January, three institutions including Howard University received threats.

More follows…