Mother threatens to blow up school after being told she was not allowed to pick up daughter, police say
Staff and students at University Park Elementary in Melbourne, Florida, were ordered to shelter in place after the bomb threat
A mother has been accused of threatening to blow up an elementary school in Florida after she was told she was not allowed to pick up her child.
Brevard County Sheriff’s Office charged Tiffanimarie Pirozzi, 29, with making a false bomb threat, fleeing police and disturbing a school function over the incident at University Park Elementary in Melbourne, southeast of Orlando, on 5 October.
According to an affidavit obtained by Fox 35 , Ms Pirozzi was stopped by a school resource officer and issued a traffic citation and trespass order due to previous hostile behaviour.
The affidavit stated that Ms Pirozzi threw it out of the car window before driving off.
Soon afterwards, she called 911 to ask for a police officer to meet her at the school, telling the dispatch: “I’m fixing to tear this b**ch down if they don’t let me pick up my mother f****n child or I’m going to blow this b**ch up.”
Staff and students were ordered to shelter in place until the school was deemed safe, Fox35 reported.
Ms Pirozzi later phoned the school principal and was told she would not be allowed back to the school to pick up her daughter.
She allegedly threatened to punch him in the face, and then called 911 to make a bomb threat, according to the sheriff’s department.
She was arrested and booked into the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office jail that day.
Ms Pirozzi was released on 7 October on $22,500 bond and is awaiting trial, according to Brevard County booking records.
