Booster shots provide the best protection against the Omicron variant, three large new studies from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have found.

The studies found vaccinated people who had received a Pfizer or Moderna booster shot were far less likely to face serious illness or death.

One study that examined nearly 88,000 hospitalisations from across 10 states between December and January as Omicron became the dominant strain in the US found getting boosted was 90 per cent effective at preventing hospitalisations.

That compared with just 57 per cent protection for those who had received two shots when the second dose was more than six months old.