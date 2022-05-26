Border agent’s bullet-ridden hat reveals officer narrowly avoided becoming victim of Texas shooting massacre

A picture of the cap worn by the unidentified US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer shows a gash in the top of the cap

Gino Spocchia
Thursday 26 May 2022 19:40
Comments
Grandfather of Texas shooter describes teen's hidden guns

The hat belonging to the US Details about the exact timeline of events surrounding the shooting are unclear, although eye witnesses have told reporters that local police officers stationed themselves outside the school building.

Law enforcement officers outside the elementary school on Tuesday

(Getty Images)

Ramos allegedly shot his grandmother in the face at home before arriving at the school in Uvalde, where he shot the security officer and remained in the school for up to an hour.

Tacticial officers from the CBP, who are reportedly trained in a similar way to US special forces to deal with terror related incidents, arrrived and stormed the elementary school.

Some locals and parents have complained about police not doing enough before the CBP’s arrival on scene, forcing the Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw to say: “The bottom line is law enforcement was there, [and] They did engage immediately. They did contain (Ramos) in the classroom.” 

Recommended

An investigation is ongoing.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in