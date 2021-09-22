The border officials seen in shocking photos this week, appearing to whip and corral migrants while on horseback, have been reassigned to administrative duties, Department of Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says.

“The individuals who are the subject of the investigation are on administrative duties currently,” Mr Mayorkas tweeted. “They are not executing their other law enforcement duties and they are not to be interacting with other migrants at this time during the pendency of the investigation.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow