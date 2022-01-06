Boston bomber’s Covid stimulus cheque may be redistributed to attack victims
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s $1400 stimulus cheque could be distributed among victims
The convicted Boston marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s $1400 stimulus check could be redistributed amoung victims of the tragic attack, after the intervention of the United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts.
As Masslive first reported, court documents shows that Tsarnaev recieved a Covid-19 relief payment of $1,400 on 22 June 2021. It is also stated that the payment has been sitting in an inmate trust account ever since.
Currently serving a life sentence in a high security prison in Colorado, Tsarnaev had previously been ordered to pay $3000 as a special assessment. Of that, court documents reveal that he has paid $2,202.03 thus far.
“Since his arrest, various individuals have provided funds to the Defendant,” court documents read. “As of December 22, 2021, the Defendant has approximately $3,885.06 in his inmate trust account.”
This includes the $1,400 stimulus check as well as other deposits ranging from $30 to $200 from residents in Indiana, New Jersey and Maryland.
“The defendant, although not making payments to his victims, has made payments to other third-parties. The largest payment the defendant made from his account was paid to his siblings for items such as ‘gifts,’ ‘support,’ and ‘books,’” court documents revealed. “These payments totaled $2,000.”
However, in a departure from the current system, paperwork filed on Wednesday by the Attorney for the District of Massachusetts shows that the stiumlus check can in fact be redistributed to victims.
Tsarnaev was found guilty on 30 charges for his role in the planning – and execution of – the Boston marathon bombing. On 15 April, 2013, Dzhokar and his brother Tamerlan planted homemade pressure-cooker shrapnel bombs by the marathon’s crowded finish line.
The blasts killed three people, and left several others with a “lifetime of unimaginable suffering”, the Justice Department wrote.
