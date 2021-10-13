The Supreme Court appeared supportive of upholding the death sentence against one of the perpetrators of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombers during oral argument on Wednesday.

However, they questioned how the president could simultaneously oppose the death penalty overall and have the Justice Department argue for its use in this case against Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who committed the bombings with his now-deceased brother, Tamerlan, killing three people and injuring hundreds.

“I’m wondering what the government’s endgame is here,” Justice Amy Coney Barrett asked lawyers for the federal government. “If you win presumably that means that [Tsarnaev] is relegated to living under threat of a death sentence that the government doesn’t plan to carry out, so I’m just having trouble following the point.”

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was convicted on all 30 counts against him in 2015, which authorities called “one of the most important terrorism prosecutions in our nation’s history," and his lawyers don’t deny his role in the terror attack. (Tamerlan, his older brother, was killed in a shooting with police).

Instead, they are challenging his death sentence, which they argue shouldn’t stand because the jury wasn’t sufficiently screened for bias or given enough information on Tamerlan’s alleged violent criminal past, both of which could’ve altered the final punishment awarded.

In 2020, a federal appeals court tossed out Tsarnaev’s death sentence, a decision which the Trump administration appealed to the Supreme Court. That effort has since continued under the Biden administration despite the president’s stated opposition to capital punishment. Stay tuned for more details on this breaking news story.