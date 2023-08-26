Seven shot this morning in Boston at Caribbean festival

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Seven people have been shot at Boston’s Caribbean Carnival on Saturday morning, according to reports.

At about 7.44am on Saturday, “officers responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue for a report of multiple people shot,” a spokesperson for the Boston Police Department told The Independent. “Seven victims have been shot and transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. Firearms have been recovered and arrests made,” the spokesperson added.

It’s unclear how many arrests have been made at this time.

The victims have non-life threatening injuries and have been taken to hospital. Firearms have been recovered, the Boston Herald reported.

City Council President Ed Flynn called for second parade at 1pm on Saturday to be cancelled.

He told the outlet that “based on the violence from this morning and not having enough police officers in the city, we should cancel it.”

Mr Flynn said police have been “confiscating guns” in the neighborhoods but a more “comprehensive plan” is needed to address gun violence.

This article is being updated