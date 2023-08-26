Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Seven shot this morning in Boston at Caribbean festival

City Council President Ed Flynn called for second parade at 1pm on Saturday to be cancelled

Kelly Rissman
Saturday 26 August 2023 15:45
Comments
<p>Shooting at Boston’s Caribbean Carnival leaves at least seven injured</p>

Shooting at Boston’s Caribbean Carnival leaves at least seven injured

(Boston 25 / screengrab)

Seven people have been shot at Boston’s Caribbean Carnival on Saturday morning, according to reports.

At about 7.44am on Saturday, “officers responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue for a report of multiple people shot,” a spokesperson for the Boston Police Department told The Independent. “Seven victims have been shot and transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. Firearms have been recovered and arrests made,” the spokesperson added.

It’s unclear how many arrests have been made at this time.

The victims have non-life threatening injuries and have been taken to hospital. Firearms have been recovered, the Boston Herald reported.

City Council President Ed Flynn called for second parade at 1pm on Saturday to be cancelled.

Recommended

He told the outlet that “based on the violence from this morning and not having enough police officers in the city, we should cancel it.”

Mr Flynn said police have been “confiscating guns” in the neighborhoods but a more “comprehensive plan” is needed to address gun violence.

This article is being updated

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in