Multiple pedestrians were injured after a Penske truck rammed into a building in Boston and flipped on its side.

The incident occurred just before 1 p.m. on Kneeland Street at Harrison Avenue near Chinatown, Boston police said.

The rental box truck hit at least six people, with four taken to hospitals and another two others evaluated at the scene of the crash, Boston EMS told NBC Boston.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said, noting: “This is a very active scene and does not have a total number of victims yet.”

open image in gallery Truck rams into side of a building in Boston's Chinatown, leaving six injured ( Boston Fire Department )

The circumstances leading to the crash are not immediately clear.

Video footage captured the box truck on its side next to a doorway of the Great Wall Kitchen Supplies store as debris lay scattered around the street.

open image in gallery A Penske box rental truck is turned on its side outside of a store in Boston ( Boston Fire Department )

The driver was freed from the truck by the Boston Fire Department, the agency said.

“Companies responded to Kneeland & Harrison Ave for a truck that struck multiple poles and was wedged between a pole and the building. Firefighters used extrication tools to remove the trapped driver from the cab of truck,” the Boston Fire Department wrote on X.

Deputy Fire Chief Steven Shaffer described the process of removing the driver from the vehicle to WHDH: “The technical team, if you see the cab there, they actually had to cut the top of the cab and peel it back to get the driver out.”

“It was a bad accident, and hopefully those two people make it,” he added.

Harrison Ave. and Kneeland Street is closed between Tyler Street and Washington Street, police said.