Tragedy as five-year-old boy killed when bounce house blown 15 to 20 feet into air

A five-year-old boy has been killed and another child injured after strong winds lifted a bounce house into the air during a baseball game in Maryland.

Children were playing in the inflatable outside the Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf on Friday night when it was lifted 15 to 20 feet into the air before landing inside the stadium in the midst of a Southern Maryland Blue Crabs game.

Officials said multiple children fell from the bounce house, known as the Moon Bounce, before it landed on the baseball field.

Charles County EMS personnel, volunteer first responders, and trainers from the baseball team all rushed to help the children who were in the inflatable at the time, according to a statement on the Charles County Maryland official website.

Several baseball players were seen watching in apparent shock as first responders, parents and baseball trainers worked to help the injured children.

The five-year-old, from La Plata, sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown by Maryland State Police to a children’s hospital, where he later tragically died.

The second child was also rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Photos from the scene show the bounce house deflated on the side of the playing field.

The inflatable bounce house lifted between 15 and 20 feet into the air in the horrific incident ( WRC-TV )

Charles County Government Commissioner President Reuben B Collins said: “We extend our deepest empathy to the children and their families during this difficult time.”

The Blue Crabs abandoned the game that night and canceled all baseball activities the following day.

“Our entire organization shares our condolences with the family mourning the loss of a child, and concern for the child who was injured,” said general manager of the Blue Crabs, Courtney Knichel.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them all.”

The team is now offering counseling and support to families, players, and fans who attended Friday’s game and witnessed the incident.