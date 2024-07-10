Jump to content

Bar owner is crushed to death by bowling alley pinsetter

Scott Willoughby, 59, the owner of Esmond Bar, was working to restore the two-lane bowling alley attached to his bar when he was crushed by a pinsetter

Lilith Foster-Collins
Wednesday 10 July 2024 16:20
Scott Willoughby was working to restore the two-lane bowling alley attached to his bar
Scott Willoughby was working to restore the two-lane bowling alley attached to his bar (Supplied)

A much-loved bar owner was killed in a freak accident at a bowling alley in Esmond, North Dakota, over the weekend.

Scott Willoughby, 59, the owner of Esmond Bar, was working to restore the two-lane bowling alley attached to his bar when he was crushed by a pinsetter, the Benson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Willoughby was alone at the time of the accident and was found dead on Sunday morning, according to KVLY.

Esmond Bar confirmed Willoughby’s death in a post on Facebook.

“Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers through this very difficult time,” it said.

Just one week prior to the fatal accident, the bar had posted an image on Facebook of the bowling alley with the caption: “A friendly game between the Lunde boys.”

The bar has been closed in the wake of the accident but announced that it would reopen for the weekend “in Scott’s honor”.

Esmond Bar also announced that Willougby’s funeral will take place this Friday.

Willoughby’s tragic death led to an outpouring of support from the local community.

“Scott was a great guy and will be missed deeply. We always enjoyed visiting with him,” local resident Laura Stadum wrote on Facebook.

“We only met him once, but appreciated his warm smile and hospitality. No words can heal your loss. We are praying with you,” Elizabeth Sorensen commented.

Stacey Kurtyka Atkinson recalled meeting Willoughby when she visited the bar a couple of weeks before the accident.

“He showed us the bowling alley remodel. He was so proud of it!! I can still hear him laughing and joking around! He will be greatly missed,” she commented on Facebook.

