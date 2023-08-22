Bear shot dead attacking 7-year-old child at Westchester home
Graig Graziosi
Tuesday 22 August 2023 19:03
A 7-year-old boy was reportedly attacked by a bear in Westchester County, New York, according to police.
The attack reportedly occurred Tuesday morning near Hickory Kingdom Road around 11 am.
Police killed the bear near North Castle, according to sources speaking to ABC 7.
The child has been taken to a nearby hospital, though their condition is currently unknown.
