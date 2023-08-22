Bear shot dead attacking 7-year-old child at Westchester home

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 7-year-old boy was reportedly attacked by a bear in Westchester County, New York, according to police.

The attack reportedly occurred Tuesday morning near Hickory Kingdom Road around 11 am.

Police killed the bear near North Castle, according to sources speaking to ABC 7.

The child has been taken to a nearby hospital, though their condition is currently unknown.