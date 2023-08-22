Jump to content

Bear shot dead attacking 7-year-old child at Westchester home

Graig Graziosi
Tuesday 22 August 2023 19:03
Comments
<p>Police in Westchester County, New York, at the site where a bear reportedly attacked a 7-year-old child</p>

Police in Westchester County, New York, at the site where a bear reportedly attacked a 7-year-old child

(screengrab/ABC7)

A 7-year-old boy was reportedly attacked by a bear in Westchester County, New York, according to police.

The attack reportedly occurred Tuesday morning near Hickory Kingdom Road around 11 am.

Police killed the bear near North Castle, according to sources speaking to ABC 7.

The child has been taken to a nearby hospital, though their condition is currently unknown.

