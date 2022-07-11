Six-year-old boy with autism in Washington drowns after wandering into a pond
A six-year-old boy with autism has drowned after wandering away near the Washington County Fairgrounds in upstate New York.
Police are investigating the death of Onnex Thompson-Hall, who slipped away from his caregivers on and was later found drowned in a pond near his home on Sunday.
The child was barefoot and wearing on his diaper at the time of the incident, according to the Times Union. New York State Police said the drowning appears accidental but the agency is launching an investigation regardless.
