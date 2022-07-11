Boy dies after falling off floating structure at Michigan camp

A 10-year-old boy died after a fall while playing in the middle of a lake in Michigan.

Carson Dunn, 10, was playing at Camp Dearborn in Milford on Wednesday, 6 July, when he fell and later died. Michigan State Police responded to the camp — located approximately 40 miles north of Detroit — after they received a call that a child had fallen from a piece of equipment located in the camp's lake.

According to law enforcement, the boy fell to the bottom of the equipment and into the lake. A lifeguard immediately responded and pulled the child out of the water. The lifeguard found that Carson was unresponsive.

They said that fire officials in MSP took Carson to hospital after finding a pulse. First responders were already engaged in CPR when the boy arrived at the hospital. He ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Carly Burgess, Carson's mother, told The New York Post that her son died from blunt force trauma to the chest, which he sustained during the fall.

Law enforcement officials said Carson lost his footing while playing and fell. They said it appears the death was accidental, but an autopsy has been scheduled for later in the week.

"While we are awaiting the final results, it still appears that this was a tragic accident," MSP said in a statement. "Our prayers go out to the family who lost their loved one way too soon."

The Dearborn Department of Parks and Recreation issued a statement addressing the incident on Thursday.

"We are heartbroken and saddened about the tragic incident at the Ripping the Waters aqua park yesterday," the department said. "The city of Dearborn sends its deepest sympathies to the family, and we are doing everything we can to support the Michigan State Police’s investigation into the incident."

Carson's basketball coach Brian Kennedy remembered the boy fondly.

"He was as happy as he could be, running around with the ball, smiling ear to ear," he told Hometown Life. "The kid had an incredible smile – huge, big, infectious smile. You could tell he was just having so much fun.”

Ms Burgess called Carson an "amazing son and brother" and said the child loved to play basketball.

“He was very good at math and was a caring friend,”she said. “I am at peace knowing he is in God's hands now.”