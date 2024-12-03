Boy, 8, dies after statue falls on him at Ritzy Arizona Biltmore Estates

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

An eight-year-old boy is dead after a hotel statue fell on him at a ritzy resort in Arizona, police say.

Police say a statue at the Arizona Biltmore resort fell on the child around 9 a.m. on November 27. It’s unclear if the boy’s family was staying at the resort, which has 19 statues across the grounds weighing hundreds of pounds and standing nearly six feet on pedestals.

The unnamed child was transported to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital, where he died from his injuries on Thanksgiving. Police confirmed the development to a local news outlet five days after the incident.

“There are no signs of foul play at this time. There will be no other updates to this case,” police said in a news release, according to Fox 10.

It remains unclear what caused the statue to fall on the child. Police have not identified the child’s family.

In a statement to the outlet, the Arizona Biltmore said: “Our top priority is the safety of our guests, and our thoughts are with the family impacted by today’s events.”

Investigators are looking for surveillance video and questioning resort representatives as the probe continues. The Arizona Biltmore is a four-star resort located in Phoenix with 705 accommodations on the property. It was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright.

Phoenix Fire Captain Todd Keller commended firefighters for rushing the child to the hospital. When the child arrived, he was in critical condition.

“In situations like this, the best thing for a patient, no matter what age, is get that person to the hospital. They need to be cared for, for an upper-level medical.”