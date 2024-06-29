13-year-old boy shot and killed by police in upstate New York

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed by a police officer in upstate New York on Friday evening .

Video circulating on social media purporting to show the incident shows a person being chased by police and tackled to the ground by an officer, with two other officers helping. A gun shot is heard, and the police officers jump up and stand several feet back, while the body remains slumped on the ground. “Oh my god. Yo, he just shot him,” yells the woman filming the video.

Police said the teenager was holding a replica gun when he was killed after a chase with officers.

Law enforcement officials said that police officers in Utica stopped the teenager and another youth around 10:18 p.m. The 13-year-old, whose identity has not been made clear but is of Asian descent, fled and pointed “what appeared to be a handgun” at the officers, according to a statement by the Utica Police Department.

After a struggle, one of the officers fired a single shot at the boy, who was taken to Wynn Hospital.

He died from his injuries.

Police investigate the scene of Friday nights shooting in Utica, NY early Saturday, June 29, 2024 ( Syracuse.com via AP )

A department spokesperson didn’t respond to phone and email messages seeking information about the replica gun which police characterized as a pellet gun during a news conference early Saturday.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the Utica Police Department said, “Our thoughts are with our officers involved, and the family of the deceased juvenile.”

Utica is a city located in upstate New York, approximately 40 miles from Syracuse.

Community members expressed outrage over the tragic incident, chanting “No justice, no peace” in City Hall while police Chief Mark Williams and Mayor Michael Galime convened a press conference.

Police said they were aware of the video circulating on social media and warned that it does not portray the incident in its entirety.

Police said over the next several days they will release a report providing a “comprehensive overview of the events” as well as the full body camera footage from the involved officers. They also will release photos of the replica GLOCK 17 Gen 5 handgun and a detachable magazine that were recovered from the scene.

State law requires the state attorney general’s office to lead the investigation into the shooting, the department said. Police will also be conducting its own internal investigation.

Spokespersons for state Attorney General Letitia James‘ office didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment Saturday.

“We again offer our condolences to the family of the deceased juvenile during this very difficult time, as well as the many lives that this has now permanently changed within our community,” the Utica Police Department said.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.