An 11-year-old boy was injured and suffered from concussion after jumping from a school bus to avoid bullying, according to family.

The boy’s father, Dion Murphy, told FOX 5 Atlanta that the incident followed months of bullying from other Walton County School District students.

On 5 May, Mr Murphy said his son “felt [his] back was up against the wall,” and jumped out of a bus window. The students were from the Youth Middle School in Walton County.

"One student jumped in his face,” said Mr Murphy after viewing footage from the incident, “he was pushing him against the window”

The father continued: “When he fell, the other student took his shoe and in a desperate attempt to escape it, he jumped out the window.”

According to investigators, the 11-year-old then rolled onto the roof of a pickup truck, before falling off — causing a broken elbow and concussion.

Both the bus and the truck were thought to be stationary and at a red light on state highway 81, outside the city of Atlanta, Georgia.

The school district issued a statement saying it did not tolerate bullying in any form and that “the incident is being thoroughly investigated by school officials and any disciplinary issues that may arise will be handled appropriately at the school level.”

Mr Murphy told FOX 5 that a meeting with the school on Friday was the second of its kind about concerns of bullying, but that officials did not act.

"There's more tapes [of the bullying] and that's why I'm so upset because the school neglected the bullying act and did not do anything about it," said Mr Murphy. "They took it as horse-play, but my son could have lost his life."

The Youth Middle Middle School, Walton County, has been approached for comment by The Independent.