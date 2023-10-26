Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A seven-year-old was killed when he was hit by a tow truck belonging to the New York Police Department in Brooklyn.

The incident occurred at around 7.50am on Thursday while the boy and his mother were crossing the street at a crosswalk on Myrtle Avenue in Fort Greene, New York City, police said.

“No parent wants to start their day losing a loved one to any form of incident; it is heartwrenching for all of us,” Mayor Adams said in a statement.

The NYPD tow truck driver allegedly tried to make a right turn onto North Portland Avenue when the boy was struck, Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said.

Emergency first responders arrived at the scene and pronounced the young boy dead.

The tow truck driver, a 54-year-old woman, remained at the scene after the incident, police said.

Mary Lynne Werlwas, a woman who had lived in the area for 24 years, witnessed the aftermath of the incident when she went out to move her car.

She heard a commotion coming from the crosswalk and saw a large crowd surrounding a woman sitting in the middle of the road with a figure under a white sheet, according to The New York Times.

Ms Werlwas said the woman was distressed, saying, “My baby is dead.”

The incident occured along Myrtle Avenue near the North Portland and Myrtle Avenue intersection in Fort Greene (Google Maps)

Another witness, Tyana Carter, also told the outlet that the boy was allegedly riding a bright green scooter next to his mother, who was pushing another child in a stroller as they entered the crosswalk.

“When she came around the corner, she hit the kid and she rolled over him,” claimed Ms Carter.

At that time in the morning, Ms Carter said many children were on their way to school.

Debra Williamson, who has lived in the neighbourhood for eight years, told the outlet that the area where the victim was killed is a hotspot for speeding and running lights.

“This is terrifying to me,” Ms Williamson said. “I knew this was coming, but I don’t know what to do.”

Mr Maddrey confirmed he was at the scene.

"Our heart goes out to the family of that young boy whose mother, the school, his teachers who were also on the scene, a very tough] scene to be at this morning," said Mr Maddrey.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.