Boy, 9, drowns taking shower in Texas

The boy was found unresponsive in a bathtub at a Houston home by his grandfather

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Tuesday 27 September 2022 18:52
Texas police are investigating the death of a nine-year-old boy who drowned while taking a shower at a home in Houston.

First responders were called after the youngster was found unresponsive in a bathtub by his grandfather, reported local news outlet KSN. Authorities told the outlet that the boy was seemingly taking a shower at the time of the incident in the southwest area of the city.

When police arrived at the scene, they reportedly found the grandfather performing CPR on the boy. The boy was then rushed to Texas Children’s Hospital.

Officials told KSN that despite efforts to save him the boy was pronounced dead a short time later. No additional details have been released and the death remains under investigation.

The Independent has contacted both Texas Children’s Hospital and the Houston Police Department for more information.

More children between the age of one and four die of drowning in the US than any other cause other than birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Among children aged between one and 14, drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury death after car crashes.

