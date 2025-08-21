Missouri resident dies from brain-eating amoeba after water skiing in Lake of the Ozarks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Missouri resident has died from a rare brain infection after water skiing in the Lake of the Ozarks.

The individual died on August 19 at a hospital in the St. Louis area, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said on Thursday morning. They had contracted Naegleria fowleri, a microscopic amoeba that can cause primary amebic meningoencephalitis, also known as a “brain-eating infection,” the department confirmed last week.

Typically, fewer than 10 cases of the infection are reported in the U.S. each year, the state health department said. Infections are “nearly always fatal,” according to the CDC.

The amoeba is typically found in warm freshwater, including lakes, rivers and ponds. While health officials have not confirmed the cause of the resident’s infection, preliminary information indicates they were water skiing at the Lake of the Ozarks shortly before falling ill, according to the state health department.

“Recreational water users should assume that Naegleria fowleri is present in warm freshwater across the United States; however, infection remains very rare,” the department said.

open image in gallery Infections from the Naegleria fowleri are ‘nearly always fatal,’ according to the CDC ( CDC/Dr. James Roberts, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta )

People can contract the amoeba when water enters through their nose. This allows the amoeba to travel to the brain and damage tissue. The infection can’t spread between people, and it can’t be contracted by swallowing water.

Infections often happen “when it’s been hot for long periods, resulting in higher water temperatures and lower water levels,” according to the CDC. A few infections have also occurred after people used infected tap water to rinse their sinuses or nasal passages, the agency says.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.