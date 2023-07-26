Brothers who drowned in dangerous ocean current are found ‘hugging’ on the sea floor

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two brothers have been found embracing each other on the ocean floor after they tragically drowned out at sea.

Gustavo Bernardo Leal, 15, and Gabriel Bernardo Leal, 11, were visiting the beach with their father and 16-year-old cousin on 17 July, Jam Press reports.

The day before, the family members had travelled to the coastal town of Maragogi, Alagoas State, Brazil, from their home in São Paulo, about 1,585 miles away.

While visiting Peroba beach, the three boys went for a swim but soon got caught up in the changing tide and strong currents.

Their father rushed to the children’s aid and managed to help his struggling 16-year-old nephew grab onto a rock.

However, he was unable to save his two sons and nearly drowned in the process, according to local reports.

The brothers disappeared from view and emergency services were called.

Gustavo Bernardo Leal, 15, and Gabriel Bernardo Leal, 11, tragically drowned off the coast of Brazil (Jam Press)

Fire department spokesperson Colonel Clemens said the boys’ bodies were found six metres (20 feet) underwater on the seabed after several hours of searching.

They were reportedly found in a hugging position each at the bottom of the sea.

Rescue crews are seen during the search for the brothers (Jam Press)

Mr Clemens said the brothers “embraced each other in despair”, adding that it is “a common practice when people are drowning”.

He added: “In situations like this, it’s very difficult to stay calm.”

The victims’ aunt Thiene Tenório said the boys were sucked into “some kind of whirlpool” when their father lost sight of them.

The youngsters were buried in their father’s hometown of Tomar do Geru in Sergipe State on the morning of 19 July.