Six dead and 45 injured after bus crash in Brazil

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Six people died and 45 were injured on Monday when a bus crashed on a federal highway in southeastern Brazil, officials confirmed.

All injured were sent to local hospitals for medical treatment.

The incident occurred early on the BR-153 federal highway, near the city of Marilia in Sao Paulo state, firefighters posted on X.

The condition of those hospitalised was not immediately known.

Federal highway police confirmed the bus was carrying farm workers from the northeastern Maranhao state to the southern Santa Catarina state for an apple harvest.

Preliminary findings suggest the vehicle left the roadway and overturned, police added, stating the crash's causes will be investigated.

open image in gallery The bus was carrying farm workers from the northeastern Maranhao state to the southern Santa Catarina state for an apple harvest ( Getty Images )

It’s the second bus crash to take place in Sao Paolo in the last four months.

In November, a bus driver lost control whilst driving down Sao Paulo’s main highway, crashing into nine vehicles and injuring 13 people, after his brakes failed.

A compilation of CCTV footage from inside and outside the packed bus shows the moment the bus collided with the side of the road before hitting numerous cars on Monday (17 November).

Passengers were tossed from side to side, before getting off the bus when the driver let them out.

According to CNN Brazil, the vehicle experienced a failure in its braking system, which is why the driver was unable to stop the bus.

An investigation is ongoing into the incident.

In June, eight people died after a hot-air balloon caught fire and tumbled from the sky in Brazil.

A further 13 people including the pilot were injured in the incident in the southern state of Santa Catarina on Saturday morning, according to local officials.

Shocking footage shared by local news outlet G1 showed billows of smoke coming from the balloon, which was in flames as it hurtled towards the ground and crashed into a rural area near a health centre.