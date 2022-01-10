Brazil canyon collapse death toll rises to 10 as survivor recounts horror scene

Three more bodies were recovered from a lake after a massive stone cliff face collapsed onto tourist boats in Brazil, bringing the total number of fatalities to 10.

The collapse took place on Saturday near Capitolio, Brazil. At least 10 people have been confirmed dead, and another 32 were injured by the collapse.

One survivor spoke with the Brazilian publication Globo and recounted her experiences leading up to the catastrophe.

"I looked up at the rock and some pebbles were falling. I even made a comment to the boat's pilot and he said it was nothing, but just a few pebbles," Andréia Mendonça, one of the tourists who survived the collapse, said.

She said that the next time she looked up, the cliff was already collapsing on the boats.

"The pilot left as fast as he could get us out of there. Very sad, I never imaged we would witness such a scene," she said.

Video from other boats in the vicinity show tourists pleading with guides to get them away from the cliff faces.

Rescue crews rushed to the scene to help the survivors of the collapse. At least 32 survivors have been hospitalised, with nine suffering from serious injuries.

Many of the hospitalised individuals have broken bones, including at least one person who suffered head and facial injuries. Some have exposed fractures, while at least three are in critical condition.

Authorities believe the cliff collapse was caused by excessive rain. A day prior, officials warned locals to stay away from waterfalls in the area as they could have been affected by surging waters.

The area where the cliff collapsed is a tourist draw thanks to a tall waterfall in the same cove. According to Capitolio officials, the town of 8,4000 draws around 5,000 visitors every weekend and can attract up to 30,000 over a holiday.

Heavy rainfall has soaked the region over the past two weeks, which experts believe may have loosened the rocks near the waterfall.

A local fire official, Lieutenant Pedro Aihara, spoke with news organisation UOL, saying that rock slides were not unusual, but they are normally much smaller.

"Normally the piece of rock slides down from where it is,' he said. "This time, the structure fell down like a domino and what hit people was the upper part, in a perpendicular trajectory."

The accident occurred on Furnas Lake, a man-made body of water created by the installation of a hydroelectric plant in 1958.

Rescuers are still combing the site.