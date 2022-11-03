Defeated Bolsonaro calls on his protesting lorry driver supporters to clear the roads
Brazil elects new president, leftist Luiz Ignacio Lula da Silva, who scripts stunning comeback
Brazil: Bolsonaro supporters call for military intervention
Defeated in Brazil’s presidential elections, Jair Bolsonaro has asked his truck driver supporters to clear the roads that have been blocked in protest against his poll loss.
In a video statement on Twitter, the former president said: “I know you’re upset. I’m just as sad and upset as you are. But we have to keep our heads straight.
“Closing roads in Brazil jeopardises people’s right to come and go.”
On Sunday, Brazil elected its new president, leftist Luiz Ignacio Lula da Silva who scripted a stunning comeback as the leader of the South American country.
Mr Bolsonaro, 77, broke his silence two days after the election results and delivered an address on Wednesday, but did not mention his defeat.
He was narrowly defeated by his opponent after taking 49.1 per cent of the vote to Mr Lula’s 50.9 per cent.
He also remained silent on widespread protests that fanned out across the country by his supporters who opposed the election results.
Thousands of Mr Bolsonaro’s supporters thronged the regional army headquarters in Rio on Wednesday, demanding the military step in and keep him in power.
Supporters also thronged military installations in Sao Paulo, Santa Catarina and national capital Brasilia.
Truck drivers supporting Mr Bolsonaro continued their protest at about 150 roadblocks across the country against the former president’s loss.
Brazil’s supreme court had earlier issued orders to law enforcement officials to dismantle the roadblocks.
The head of Brazil’s Supreme Court Alexandre de Moraes warned the protests were becoming “a risk to national security” and ordered for the roads to be cleared.
In his video message on Twitter, Mr Bolsonaro urged the truck drivers to clear the highways, but said other demonstrations were welcome.
“Other demonstrations that are taking place throughout Brazil in squares... are part of the democratic game. They are welcome,” he was quoted as saying by German broadcaster DW.
Mr Lula, who is due to be inaugurated on 1 January, said there was an urgent need for Mr Bolsonaro to accept the will of the people.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies