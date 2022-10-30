Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former left-wing president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won Brazil‘s bitterly-fought election on Sunday, denying hard right Jair Bolsonaro a second term.

The country’s electoral authority said Sunday that the leftist Worker’s Party candidate Lula defeated the incumbent Bolsonaro to become the country’s next president.

Lula had 50.8% of votes compared with 49.2% for Bolsonaro with 98.8% of voting machines voting machines counted, according to the Supreme Electoral Court (TSE).

It marks a stunning political comeback for Lula, who was jailed in 2018 for 19 months on bribery convictions that the Supreme Court overturned last year, clearing the way for him to seek a third presidential term.

For months, it appeared that Lula was headed for easy victory as he kindled nostalgia for his presidency, when Brazil‘s economy was booming and welfare helped tens of millions join the middle class.

But while Lula topped the October 2 first-round elections with 48% of the vote, Bolsonaro was a strong second at 43%, showing opinion polls significantly underestimated his popularity.

Lula’s victory marks the first time since Brazil‘s 1985 return to democracy that the sitting president has failed to win reelection. His inauguration is scheduled to take place on January 1.

Bolsonaro had been leading throughout the first half of the count and, as soon as da Silva overtook him, cars in the streets of downtown Sao Paulo began honking their horns. People in the streets of Rio de Janeiro’s Ipanema neighborhood could be heard shouting, “It turned!”

Da Silva’s headquarters in downtown Sao Paulo hotel only erupted once the final result was announced, underscoring the tension that was a hallmark of this race.

